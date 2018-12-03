‘Dragon Ball Super’ Teases Kale’s English Dub Debt

The Dragon Ball Super English Dub is about to get into the highly-anticipated “Tournament of Power Arc”, and this latest episode saw Goku and others fighters in the tournament trying to lock down their respective teams. For Goku, that meant paying a visit to his old martial arts buddies Master Roshi and Tien; but over in Universe 6, there was a different recruitment process in the works!

We catch up with Universe 6’s Saiyan warrior Cabba, who made his debut in the Tournament of Destruction, where he was briefly mentored by Vegeta on reaching his Super Saiyan potential. Cabba has been instructed by his Universe’s Destroyer, Champa, to find other Saiyans who could give Universe 6 the edge in the Tournament of Power. That request leads Cabba to Renso, who was his mentor and captain in the Sadala Defense Forces. Renso feels too old and worn out (injured leg) to effectively help his universe fight for survival. Instead, Renso points Cabba to a new potential ally: his younger sister Caulifla. According to Renso, Caulifla has immense power potential, if she could get the right mentor to show her the way. As it stands, she’s something of a “punk,” who is running around leading her own gang. He challenges Cabba to try to reach her – a challenge the young Saiyan accepts.

When Cabba first meets Caulifla at her gang’s hideout, the young female Saiyan wants nothing to do with the offer to join Universe 6’s team. That opinion changes, however, when Cabba shows Caulifla something that she definitely wants: the revelation of Super Saiyan transformation.

During Cabba unveiling his SSJ form for his fellow Saiyans, we get a shot of the room as various members of Caulifla’s gang are left in shock and awe – including a first look at a shy and quiet second female Saiyan character. As fans of the Dragon Ball Super Sub series already know, this mysterious and unassuming female Saiyan character is none other than Kale! And while this current episode gives us our first look at Kale, fans are still waiting to hear her English Dub voice debut!

Dawn M. Bennett will be Kale’s English Dub voice actress – and she’s no stranger to the anime genre. Most recently Bennett voiced the pivotal character of Frieda Reiss in Attack on Titan season 3’s English Dub; she also voiced Bukubuku Chagama in the English Dub version of Overlord. Given how Kale has grown into more and more of a pivotal figure in the expanding Dragon Ball Super lore, Bennett could have landed a job she’ll keep for many years to come.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get to see more of Super Saiyan Blue Goku in action soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16. Dragon Ball Supercurrently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.