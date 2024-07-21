Dragon Ball Daima Welcomes a Mysterious Majin in New Trailer

Dragon Ball Daima will be introducing a new era of the Dragon Ball franchise later this year, and the anime has introduced a mysterious new Majin with the latest trailer! Dragon Ball will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of the late Akira Toriyama’s original manga series first hitting the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine later this Fall in Japan, and part of this effort will be a brand new anime series. This new series will be offering a new take on the characters from the Dragon Ball anime, and ushering in a new adventure for a new kind of Goku than seen before.

Dragon Ball Daima will be sending a new version of Goku, officially named Goku (Mini), out into the universe on a new adventure, and with this new adventure will be a bunch of new characters. One of these new characters is the mysteriously named “Masked Majin” who is hiding their identity and could either be an ally or an agent of chaos for Goku in the coming episode. Given that it’s tied to the Majin species in general, it does raise some questions about their role in the new anime.

Masked Majin in Dragon Ball Daima

When Is Dragon Ball Daima Coming Out?

Thankfully, it won’t be too long before we see what the Masked Majin wants from Goku and the others (as they seemingly use an explosive, so maybe won’t have access to traditional ki powers) as Dragon Ball Daima will be premiering some time later this October. It has yet to confirm its international release plans as of the time of this publication, but the late Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama helped to craft the original main story and character designs for Dragon Ball Daima.

Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki are directing the series for Toei Animation, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru is adapting Toriyama’s designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara is supervising and writing the scripts. Masako Nozawa is returning to the anime to once again provide the voice for Goku, and she is currently the only confirmed member of Dragon Ball Daima‘s voice cast announced so far. The story for the new anime is still very much a mystery, but Toriyama originally teased the anime as such:

“Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they’ll head off to a new world! It’s a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time.”