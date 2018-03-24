New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Stills Reveal An Intense Team-Up

Dragon Ball Super is ending the series and the Tournament of Power this evening, and fans are definitely sitting on the edge of their seats in order to see how it all will end.

The end of the previous episode of the series teased an unlikely team up between Goku, Freeza, and Android 17 that fans never thought would come to pass. These new stills from the episode show their struggle against Jiren, and these three are going to need to fight as hard as they can to save Universe 7.

Episode 130 of the series had a major surprise at the end as Golden Freeza re-appeared at the last minute (quite literally) to save Goku from being eliminated by Jiren after he was weakened by the after effects of Ultra Instinct. The even more surprising reveal was Android 17, who was revealed to be still alive after his self-destruct gamble managed to pay off.

Although this team up between Goku and his former enemies seems strange, the Tournament of Power has been leading to this kind of finale throughout the entire run as characters fans had never seen interact with each other much team up out of necessity.

Freeza and Android 17 have become MVPs in their own right, by very virtue of lasting this long alongside Goku, but their performance in the final battle against Jiren will cement where they end up in fans’ hearts for sure.

For fans sad about the series ending after Episode 131, it seems there is still some hope for closure before the end of the year when the newest Dragon Ball film releases December 14. The film has just released its first trailer and will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God.Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

