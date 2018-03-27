‘Dragon Ball Super’ Makes Major Change To Super Shenron

Dragon Ball Super came to a close, and with it came the end of the Tournament of Power. Which meant that the winner was allowed to make a wish on the Super Dragon Balls, and this further means that it also heralded the return of Super Shenron.

But eagle-eyed fans noticed something different about Super Shenron this time around. The wish dragon that appeared in the finale seemed much different than the one summoned last time.

Super Shenlong must be on a diet. He used to be about 50 quintillion times larger than this. pic.twitter.com/O8jZbtawQE — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) March 25, 2018

When the Tournament of Power came to a close, the Grand Priest quickly summoned Super Shenron. Fans had not seen the dragon since the end of the Universe 6 arc, and the latest look at the dragon reveals a much smaller version that fans had seen last time. Though there is an argument for this representation being the center of the dragon, and the Tournament of Power stage was inside of Shenron’s belly as depicted last time.

But the speedy summons and smaller stature definitely took fans by surprise as the once grand dragon seems much less important than everything else going on. This makes a lot of sense as the episode had a lot to do on its way out, and Super Shenron was just a small step on the way toward a grander ending. A smaller representation and less screen time for it is a small price to pay for the well crafted ending fans received.

For fans sad about Dragon Ball Super ending, it seems there is still some hope for closure before the end of the year when film releases December 14. The film has just released its first trailer and will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyamawill be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.

