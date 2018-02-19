‘Dragon Ball Super’ Preview Reunites Future Trunks and Gohan

It looks like Future Trunks is in for one big surprise on Dragon Ball Super. The anime’s English dub is preparing to share its 52nd episode, and its new preview reunites everyone’s favorite time-traveling hero with Gohan.

However, the Saiyan who Future Trunks meets is not the one he anticipated.

This weekend, Toonami aired Dragon Ball Super‘s 51st episode, and the release ended with a preview of next week’s episode. The clip, which can be found above, shows Future Trunks asking after Gohan for the first time since he came back to Goku’s timeline. However, the Z-Fighters tell the man he shouldn’t get his hopes up.

“Gohan is a far cry from the warrior you knew as a boy,” Piccolo explains after Future Trunks asks him about Gohan.

“In my reality, Gohan was my master,” Future Trunks admits, shrugging off the warning. “He was fearless.”

The teaser ends with a scene showing Future Trunks just how right Piccolo was. The hero does catch up with Gohan and finds himself in the Saiyan’s house. Future Trunks is seen standing with Videl and Hercules as Gohan whips out his Great Saiyaman outfit. The older boy then goes flying after Pan, an evil baby villain who just so happens to be his daughter. So, when Future Trunks is shown looking oh-so startled by the display, fans can understand why.

After all, it’s not like Future Gohan ever got the chance to be so carefree in his timeline before – well – he died. Future Trunks never expected he’d see the day when Gohan came to define dad goals…

Dragon Ball Super is currently part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

