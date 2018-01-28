‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reunites Future Trunks With Goku, Vegeta

Dragon Ball Super‘s dub is moving into the start of its newest saga and that means Future Trunks is in for some big reunions. The hero just made his way back to the anime’s main timeline after Goku Black razed his. However, Future Trunks didn’t meet up with his fans like he planned to.

This weekend, Toonami brought out Dragon Ball Super and released its 48th episode for fans. The release followed Future Trunks as the hero was pitted against Goku Black, but the latter was just as strong as his named suggested.

Unable to defeat Goku Black, Future Trunks barely managed to escape his timeline in his mother’s time machine before the villain could off him. The last-minute retreat brought the hero into the timeline he visited way back when, but Future Trunks was greeted by his younger self this time around.

Still, the hero didn’t stay conscious for long. Future Trunks passed out and was brought to Bulma for some much-needed treatment. The heroine contacted Goku and Vegeta for help, and it was thanks to them that Future Trunks got a senzu bean to hasten his recovery. However, the hero did not wake up in his right mind.

Future Trunks came back to the world slowly, and the first thing he saw was Goku – or, in his perspective, Goku Black. The hero relived all of the horrific things Goku Black did to Bulma and Mai before he fled, and Future Trunks reacted on instinct. The boy shot up to punch Goku Black in the face, but Goku was able to stop the boy. Vegeta and Bulma were left stunned by the sudden action, and the episode cut off just before Goku could learn why Future Trunks had such a violent reaction to him. However, once the Saiyan finds out about Goku Black and all he’s done, everything will make sense.

DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

Are you loving the dub’s take on Future Trunks so far? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!