Dragon Ball Super Fans Are Loving the Fight Against Moro Right Now

Dragon Ball Super‘s manga is getting a ton of attention from fans lately as it’s beginning to show much of the potential the anime series left on the table with the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc. As fans continue to wait for news of a potential new anime, the current arc of the series has already provided some major moments in the fight with the newest villain Planet Eater Moro. As the fight continues to take shape with each new chapter, fans have been more anxious to see what’s next to come for the series as it might change even more.

The latest chapter of the series has especially been getting good reviews from fans as the fight against Moro takes another turn. With Goku returning from his training with the angel in disguise Merus with an all new grasp on his Ultra Instinct state, the fight between the two has certainly set fans up for something exciting.

But even more so after Goku and Vegeta’s initial defeats at the hands of Moro, the latest bouts of training with Goku and Vegeta makes it seem like Vegeta will get to deal the final blow this time around. With the potential for the future fights against Moro looking brighter than ever, and with Moro continuing to show how much of a fun villain he could be, fans are all in on the manga right now.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Moro's run as the villain in Dragon Ball Super so far

“I Love the Moro Arc”

I love the moro arc in Dragon Ball Super Manga. It’s so good to me man. Seeing Vegeta get his character development as well as new powers. Seeing world building in space via galactic patrol. Gohan & z fighters back in action all fighting. — RayMetalcore (@RayMetalcore) March 20, 2020

“Geekiness into Overdrive”

Can someone inject the Moro vs Goku fight into my veins please. Dragon ball Super is sending my geekiness into over drive.

Since Resurrection F they’ve been doing vegeta dirty, so I hope this is the season we REALLY get to see him take down the big bad 😩#DragonBallSuper — Sister Mary Clarence (@AlexxanderBart) March 24, 2020

Just Chillin’

Another good chapter for dragon ball super, I love how Moro is just chilling and stuff. Like he is playing around.



The last page make me question something, but I just wait til the next chapter to see how it goes. pic.twitter.com/BW5mPZseGH — BakaAdrian (@bakaadrian010) March 20, 2020

LIT

And Dragonball Super manga is lit Goku mastered incomplete Ultra Instinct against Moro ! — Obreezy (@DJOnonymous) March 23, 2020

“Better than the Entirety of Dragon Ball Super’s Anime”

The mangas Moro arch is better than the entirety of dragon Ball super anime up to this point, broly not included. — LuckyTyphlosion (@Luckytyphlo) March 21, 2020

“Actually an Interesting Villain”

Finally caught up with Dragon Ball Super Manga and I have to say that Moro is actually an interesting villain 👀 pic.twitter.com/7QsNoDFCzt — Dustin (ﾀﾞｽﾃｲﾝ) (@sablazek1234) March 21, 2020

“I Can’t Wait Until They Adapt this Arc”

I can’t wait until they adapt this Moro arc in dragonball super, this shit is getting good in the manga — CJ (@CeeJay4oh4) March 22, 2020

“Haven’t Been This Impressed…Since Cell”