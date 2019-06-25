Dragon Ball Super Teases One Hero’s Loss Of God Ki

Dragon Ball Super is shaking up things big time for several of its top heroes. These days, Goku and Vegeta are on the ropes as they’ve yet to find a way to defeat Moro, a new villain with ancient magic in his arsenal. And as it turns out, a fan-favorite fighter appears to have lost their ability to use God Ki.

But don’t worry too much yet! Goku and Vegeta have got the power at hand still; It’s just that the same cannot be said for the Grand Supreme Kai.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yes, that is right. After being absorbed by Majin Buu years and years ago, it turns out the Grand Supreme Kai has lost the ability to use God Ki. In fact, it turns out the god had the power for awhile after being eaten, but it was taken away thanks to a certain event back in Dragon Ball Z.

“I suspect that as he is now, the Great Lord of Lords can’t execute the Kai Kai Matoru. It occured to me earlier when Buu attempted to use it. It’s most likely because of the splitting that Buu underwent,” Merus explained to the Saiyans after the Grand Supreme Kai told Moro he no longer had the power to seal him.

It turns out Majin Buu is the one to blame for the Kai’s loss of power, even if he didn’t mean for it to happen. When the villain split all those years ago, the evil Kid Buu took all of the God Ki while Mr. Buu took on the god’s appearance. Now, it looks like the gang are going to need to reclaim that power back, but they have one more option before pursuing this last resort. After all, Goku and Vegeta think they can beat the villain now, but it looks like Moro has yet another weapon up his sleeve to fend them off.

So, do you think this Kai will get his God Ki back…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.