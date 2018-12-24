‘Dragon Ball Super’ Shares Official Gogeta Character Designs

Character designs for the official, canonical version of Gogeta from the Dragon Ball Super: Broly film are making the rounds, and while it doesn’t confirm anything new, they are extremely cool to look at.

What appear to be Gogeta character model sheets on a display at Jump Festa 2019 have surfaced online. You can check them out in the tweet below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gogeta, of course, is the fusion of series protagonist Goku and sometimes-antagonist, mostly-protagonist Vegeta. The form is accomplished through the Fusion Dance rather than, say, the Potara earrings — which results in Vegito. It’s the more powerful of the two as well.

The fusion plays an important role in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Broly film, so it’s not surprising to see the character designs out in the wild. Prior to its inclusion in the new Broly film, Gogeta had been considered non-canonical given that it previously had only appeared in Dragon Ball Z films. Now that it’s canonical, however, there’s every possibility that we could see more Gogeta — and even Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta — in the future.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially released in Japan this December, and the English premiere was recently held in the United States as well. Funimation will bring the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

What do you think of the official Gogeta design? Are you excited to see him in action when Dragon Ball Super: Broly releases widely in the United States in 2019? Let us know in the comments!