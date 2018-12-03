‘Dragon Ball Super’ Shares Gorgeous New Gogeta Artwork

Dragon Ball has done some crazy things over the years, but the franchise hit a new level when Dragon Ball Super went live. The franchise has done plenty for Son Goku and the gang. So, it only seems right for Gogeta to get a pick-me-up from the series as well.

Recently, the team behind Dragon Ball Super confirmed Gogeta is preparing to make a comeback to the franchise, and his return will mark his canon debut. Now, a brand-new poster of the fusion has been shared, and it looks unlike any fans have seen before.

So, if you are wanting a framed poster of the famous fusion, then Bandai is here to help.

BANDAI Dragon Ball Shikishi ART 7 RELEASE : DECEMBER 2018 pic.twitter.com/A4mj2y1gcw — GovetaXV (@GovetaXV) December 2, 2018

Fans on social media began flocking when artwork of Gogeta went live. As it turns out, the next Shikishi set from Bandai’s Dragon Ball collection has been teased, and the new volume will feature Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta.

As you can see above, the artwork takes the iconic hero and gives him a rather pretty makeover. The design Gogeta is rocking comes from Dragon Ball Super: Broly, but the art style differs from the one Naohiro Shintani approved for the film. The muted piece gives Gogeta a more manga-centric feel, and fans admit they’re liking the change.

Of course, Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta is not the only hero appearing in this upcoming Shikishi set. Broly will make an appearance as the newly canon Saiyan will be the star of Dragon Ball‘s next film. The duo will share their special Shikishi art with Super Saiyan God Vegeta, and Ultra Instinct Goku won’t be sitting this round out. The hero will show off his brand-new form in this kit, and Ultra Instinct is looking as sleek as ever.

If you are wanting to nab this set for yourself, it will be going live soon. Bandai is slated to put the Shikishi set on sale in December 2018, so fans will want to keep up with the company as the holiday season rolls onwards.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get to see more of Super Saiyan Blue Goku in action soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.