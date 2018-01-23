‘Dragon Ball Super’: Goku Just Gave Gohan The Props He Deserves

Dragon Ball Super just saw Gohan get eliminated from the Tournament of Power, and it was a surprise move that didn’t necessarily sit well with fans. However, while Gohan may not have had the biggest arc in the Tournament of Power, he did get a nice meaningful send-off during his elimination – from Goku, in particular:

Gohan appears in the stands and apologizes. Piccolo tells Gohan he did well. If Gohan had run away back there, they wouldn’t have been able to defeat Dyspo. Goku says Gohan did a good job too. — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) January 21, 2018



I know he’s in the middle of a fight, but I really wish he had said this out loud instead of just thinking it. pic.twitter.com/NC0IEe93su — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) January 21, 2018



The latter tweet points out that Goku may have not gotten the “A+” for this moment of fatherhood pride, because he didn’t let his son know just how much he admired his feat. Then again: Goku is currently in a battle with the strongest warrior he’s ever faced, so maybe not the time for soft feelings of paternal pride?

It’s now down to Goku and Vegeta to find a way to use their new power-ups to defeat Jiren, while Android 17 and Freeza must take down a powered-up Toppo. The Tournament of Power has indeed come down to the wire; with the “Universal Saga” ending soon thereafter (and the entire Dragon Ball Super series along with it), we’re hoping that the loss of Gohan paves the way for even more exciting things to come.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.