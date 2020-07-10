Dragon Ball Fan-Video Brings Gohan to Life in Shintani Style

The recent Dragon Ball Super movie featured Goku, Vegeta, Freeza, Piccolo, and the return of the legendary Super Saiyan in Broly, but Gohan was conspicuously absent from the latest movie in the Akira Toriyama franchise, with one fan deciding to take matters into their own hands by imagining what the hybrid Saiyan might look like in the design of artist Naohiro Shintani! With Dragon Ball Super: Broly giving us some of the best animated action that we've ever seen in the Akira Toriyama franchise, and we are crossing our fingers that whenever the series returns, Shintari will return alongside it.

Gohan had a big re-awakening in the series of Dragon Ball Super, going from a homebody professor mostly sticking to being a family man to a hardened warrior once again accessing the power of his Mystic boost. With the son of Goku being an instrumental part in Universe 7's battle during the last arc of the Dragon Ball Super anime in the Tournament of Power, the hybrid Saiyan has continued his training and fought alongside the Z Fighters in the recent arc of the manga against the ancient wizard known as Moro. Though he has yet to achieve a higher level of power over his "Ultimate Form", he has been wowing readers by teaming up with his mentor Piccolo to create some devastating new attacks!

Reddit Artist RedditorEyeMan shared this impressive short animation that imagines what Gohan would look like if he were to make an appearance in the latest Dragon Ball Super franchise that introduced us to a new version of the Legendary Super Saiyan under the pen of Naohiro Shintani:

We don't think that the Dragon Ball franchise will ever hand over the reins of the series to Gohan, but he has certainly proven himself time and time again in the anime. Following the Cell Saga, it seemed as if Akira Toriyama might in fact make Gohan the new hero of the franchise, but unfortunately for many, Goku and Vegeta were once again put into the driver's seat.

Do you think Gohan will ever get a series of his own? Where do you see the hybrid Saiyan going in the future when it comes to transformations? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!

