‘Dragon Ball Super’ Gives Gohan Massive Power Boost

Dragon Ball Super is setting the pieces up for the Tournament of Power, and one of the final pieces of the puzzle has been Gohan, who has been training to return to his previous strength.

Not only did Gohan return to his Mystic form, the latest episode saw Gohan receive a major power boost going into the Tournament of Power as he fought at full strength against his father.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gohan quickly learned during the Zeno Expo that his current lack of training meant he was not ready for the Tournament of Power yet. Training with Piccolo for the last few hours had brought him back to his Mystic Gohan state, which was the level of power he had at his strongest during the Majin Buu saga. But when challenging his dad, he received a power boost.

Much like the other recruits for the Universe 7 team, Goku challenges Gohan to test his power going in. And he manages to give Goku a run for his money. Not only was Gohan stronger, but his intelligence has lead to some impressive fighting strategies which will boost his strength in fights even more so.

But the more literal power boost comes in how well Gohan fights against Goku’s full strength. Though he balances pretty well with Super Saiyan Goku, Gohan goes beyond this (and potentially even further) to match with Goku’s now godlike strength. Gohan isn’t defeated until Goku uses Super Saiyan Blue Kaio-ken, and that’s an impressive showing for the same character who struggled to keep his Super Saiyan form active during the Resurrection F arc.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

You can catch up with the English dub pretty easily too. The first 65 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 65 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the climax of the “Future Trunks” arc. The series is also currently airing reruns weeknights on Adult Swim.