‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans Weigh In On Gohan’s Big Glow-Up

Gohan’s been a point of conversation throughout Dragon Ball Super‘s entire run as fans have wanted him to regain his same power and fighting status he had the potential for during Dragon Ball Z.

While the anime never quite pays Gohan his rightful due, the Dragon Ball Super manga rocked fans with his biggest power-up yet as he was able to go toe-to-toe with the power fusion Kefla in his base form during the Tournament of Power.

In the latest chapter of the manga, Gohan fights Kefla and the result surprised fans as the two fought each other to a draw. To top it off, Gohan even refuses to transform into a Super Saiyan, saying his base form (which is pushing his human ability and power to its limit) is enough to fight her. After exchanging blows, the two eliminate each other from the tournament.

Not only does Gohan contribute to the final defeat and elimination of Universe 6, this is also a major victory he doesn’t have in the anime series. In the anime, it takes Ultra Instinct Goku to defeat Kefla so fans have been having mixed feelings about Gohan’s new ability.

Some are in love with the fact that Gohan has finally shown up and shown off, while others are concerned that Gohan’s level of skill here is throwing off the power levels of every other character as a result. It’s just one of the many changes the manga has made to the Tournament of Power seen in the anime series, but it’s one of the few that completely changes how a character is portrayed.

This completely shifts the image of Gohan in the series, who doesn’t get a lot of time in the manga anyway, and is a major bit of fan-service for those fans who have been waiting long for the character to glow up like this.

