‘Dragon Ball Super’: Goku’s Voice Actor Teases English Dub’s Goku Black

Goku Black is one of the biggest villains in Dragon Ball Super so far, and fans of the English dub have been waiting to hear how it handles the fan-favorite villain.

Goku’s voice actor Sean Schemmel is also as excited to debut his take on the character and has recently teased its debut on Twitter:

I’ve spent this entire week in Texas recording Goku, Goku Black and Rosé. I am confident these eps are gonna be off the hook! I can’t wait to hear the final mix! #exhausted #youallwillloveit! — Sean Schemmel (@SeanSchemmel) December 15, 2017

His tweet teases a “off the hook” portrayal for the upcoming villain, and its hard not to be as excited to hear his portrayal as he is. Schemmel spoke to Comicbook.com during New York Comic-Con about his upcoming portrayal stating, “With Goku Black, he’s not written in as posh a way as it’s written for Goku Black Rose. So, all I thought about for Goku Black for the game was what’s the opposite of Goku. He’s happy, high, and light; [Goku Black] is dark, low, and gravelly. I’m not copying Super Saiyan 4 or anything.”

But that was before he had any concrete information about the character, and plans to deliver Black and Rose with a different cadence (hence the fact he separates Black from Black Rose in his tweet). Now with the knowledge of Goku Black’s role in the anime, fans should be excited to hear what Schemmel will do with him.

First introduced in the “Future Trunks” arc, Goku Black was a villain who destroyed the Earth, and the last remaining remnants of humanity in Future Trunks’ parallel timeline. Goku Black had all of the powers that Goku had, and their shared fighting prowess meant Black was increasing in strength every time they fought. Goku’s usual trick of getting stronger than the villain when losing was not a valuable strategy here.

Black also introduced a notable first to the series, Super Saiyan Rose, which was not only a form comparable to Goku’s Super Saiyan Blue, but even stronger. Couple that with the main villain of the series, an immortal god Zamasu, and Black was a threat Goku was just not fit to deal with.

