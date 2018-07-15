‘Dragon Ball’ Fans Can’t Believe Goku Just Died Again

Believe it or not, Dragon Ball Super just offed its main character. For fans who’ve kept up with the show’s dub, they will know its most recent episode did something controversial with Son Goku. After a long break, the Saiyan got his butt handed to him in battle, and the skirmish ended with Goku dying.

So, as you can imagine, fans are freaking out over the big to-do.

Of course, audiences know better than to consider Goku’s death a permanent or even semi-permanent one. Over the years, the hero has died several times, but Goku’s first death in Dragon Ball Super is too temporary. Not only does the death occur in a filler saga, but fans of the show’s subbed version know Goku will be revived with all haste.

Still, fans cannot believe Goku got taken by surprise like this. Hit managed to kill Goku using his unique Time Skip technique, allowing the Universe 6 assassin to land a deadly hit to the Saiyan’s heart. The stunning turnaround knocked all the Ki from Goku as the famed hero fell dead. Just beyond keeling over, Goku had enough time to shoot a rogue Ki blast into the air, and it will be that technique which ultimately revives him. But, from a technical perspective, Hit does actually kill Goku.

As you can see below, audiences on social media are roaring over the surprising kill. Thanks to Goku’s death, Hit has joined a very exclusive club of people who’ve led to the Saiyan dying. In the past, Piccolo technically killed Goku when the green fighter blasted the Saiyan to kill Raditz. Goku was also killed later in Dragon Ball Z when Cell self-destructed, but both of those cases were fully vetted by the hero. Goku may have hired Hit to take a hit out on him, but the Saiyan had no way of knowing whether the assassin would be able to kill him. So, you can understand why fans are shaking their heads at Goku right about now.

What did you make of this surprising death? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well.

Excuse Me, But What?

Me: “I wonder what wacky adventures Goku and friends are gonna get into tonight?”



Narrator: “Goku dies!”



Me: #DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/jk3kSYn4oL — VizualKillah (@wesmarshall5) July 15, 2018

Goku Never Misses Death Day

Me: watching DBS

Goku: I won’t die, I’m strong

Also Goku: F_u_C_K_I_n_g_d_I_e_s.png — Vinny (@VinnyDinDin) July 15, 2018

Welcome To The Krillin Klub

Goku dies again? He’s catching up to Krillin. #DragonBallSuper — Random Doug (@Chosen2BeRandom) July 15, 2018

It’s All In The Title, You Know?

Only Uncle Ben Stays Dead In Fiction

Will goku truly die. Find out on the Next Episode: goku lives — Veinexes (@VeinexesVideos) July 14, 2018

Don’t Let Chi-Chi Hear You…

Goku dies and nothibg of value was lost. Again. #DragonBallSuper #Toonami — Marina Faraday (@MarinaFaraday) July 15, 2018

How To Do Dragon Ball 101

Time to settle in for another night of #Toonami.



First up: Somebody done killed Goku. #DragonBallSuper — An Immortal Ol’ Scruff (@jshaggy1983) July 15, 2018

Hit, You’ve Made It!