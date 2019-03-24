‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Goku’s Major Instant Transmission Malfunction

Dragon Ball Super‘s manga has introduced a compelling new villain that fans are seeing a new fiercer side to with every new chapter. Planet Eater Moro is only getting stronger, and Goku and Vegeta are only getting weaker as their fight continues. This has resulted in Goku and Vegeta reaching new benchmarks in weakness, and some surprising twists.

In the latest chapter of the series, Goku experiences a major Instant Transmission malfunction as he and Vegeta are kept from escaping Planet Eater Moro’s wrath on New Namek.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 46 of the series debuts Moro’s strongest form yet as devouring Goku and Vegeta’s ki has made him stronger. Goku and Vegeta are realizing through fighting that they are losing both stamina and power, and this naturally has limited what techniques they can use. Goku tries to escape from Namek with Vegeta, and tries to use his Instant Transmission. But he soon finds he can’t.

In its failure, Goku realizes that he doesn’t have enough ki to use it. This has taken both Goku and fans by surprise as Moro’s energy absorbtion is far more fiercer than it led on. It was teased in his first bout with Vegeta that Moro’s constantly eating their power without the two of them realizing it, but it’s gotten to the point where Goku literally has nothing left.

The Instant Transmission technique allows Goku to teleport across huge distances by sensing another’s ki, but it’s never quite been clear how much stamina the technique takes. There’s been hints that the technique has its limits as Goku can’t transmission with too many people, and it’s been interrupted, but it’s a technique Goku uses to get out of jams without much issue.

If Moro’s ability is both jamming the ki around him and stealing his own ki, Goku’s cut off from Instant Transmission because he neither has the stamina nor can he even sense other presences. This makes Moro a deadlier villain than expected as he’s interfering with some of the most basic techniques at Goku and Vegeta’s disposal.

With Goku and Vegeta left for dead after this, fans are keeping their eyes peeled for the next chapter. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

If you wanted to catch up with the English dub of the series, there’s actually a pretty nifty way to do so. You can currently stream the first 91 episodes of the dub on FunimationNOW, which brings the series from the beginning all the way to when the the universes began gathering their fighters for the Tournament of Power. It’s not too far off from where the Toonami run of the series is at currently.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!