‘Dragon Ball’ Reveals Goku’s New Super Saiyan Blue Kaio-Ken Form:

The time has come for Dragon Ball Super to pit Goku against Jiren. It’s taken awhile, but the anime is set to see the pair fight in the Tournament of Power next month. And, now, fans can get a first-look at the new Super Saiyan Blue form Goku will use during the battle.

Over on Twitter, Ken Xyro shared a few stills of Goku’s SSB Kaio-Len x20 transformation. The pictures come from Dragon Ball Heroes, and you can see the intimidating form in the poster’s bottom right-hand corner. Goku can be seen powering up a massive Spirit Bomb while red and blue auras mix around him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Super also gave fans a taste of the transformation with its latest episode. The anime debuted its 108th episode last night, and its episode preview for 109-110 gave a short look at the SSB form. Goku could be seen on top of a mountain charging a Spirit Bomb, but Jiren looked unafraid of the attack. The scene was zoomed out enough that Goku’s feature were not visible, but his blue-red aura is impossible to overlook.

Goku SSB Kaioken x20 pic.twitter.com/Y3uFn2TE7Q — Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) September 23, 2017

Fans have known for some time that Goku would be powering up his Kaio-Ken to extreme levels. A previous issue of V-Jump confirmed the hero would use Kaio-Ken x20 against Jiren when they fought, but the power will not be enough to phase the Pride Trooper.

If you are not familiar with Kaio-Ken, then you have a bit to learn. The technique was created by King Kai, and Goku’s been the only person aside fro the god to use it right. The move can multiply a fighter’s ki for a brief period of time, but it takes a heavy toll on its users; The more times the Kaio-Ken is enhanced, the more difficult it is to recover from the technique.

In the anime, Goku has used Kaio-Ken x20 once before. The hero used the technique against Freeza on Namek, but the villain was able to blast away the Kamehameha Goku made with the power-up. Goku has even used Kaio-Ken x100 in the Dragon Ball Z films, but those features do not exist within the anime’s canon.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!