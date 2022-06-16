Dragon Ball Super Preview Teases Gas' Plan Against Vegeta's Ultra Ego Form

Dragon Ball Super is getting ready to launch the next big chapter of the manga, and with the first preview for the chapter is teasing Gas' plan against Vegeta's Ultra Ego form. The Granolah the Survivor arc was previously announced to come to an end some time this year, and that means each new chapter of the series brings us that much closer to the final moments in the fight with Gas. It's increasingly looking that way too as with Goku and Vegeta back to their full strength, they now have a better shot than ever of defeating the all powerful Heeter.

The previous chapter of the series saw Goku and Vegeta use their respective Ultra transformations against Gas, but it was revealed to still not be enough to down the Heeter. Gas has been getting more accustomed to his own power, and with it has become a much more powerful fighter as a result the more he figures out all of his new abilities. Vegeta seemed to have a chance with Ultra Ego, but the rough draft pages from Chapter 85 of Dragon Ball Super tease that even that won't be enough as Gas has a plan for that too.

The roughs are out for DBS ch.85, “Their Separate Answers”. Damaging Vegeta will just make him stronger (thanks to Ultra Ego). So what’s Gas gonna do? Gas: “The answer is simple: kill you instantly.” https://t.co/AnBKC3t8Zz pic.twitter.com/DVYLODWreE — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) June 14, 2022

The first rough draft pages for Chapter 85 of the series pick up from the previous chapter as Vegeta is using his Ultra Ego form against Gas. He has a much better chance of taking down Gas using this form as not only did he gain some experience from using the form for the first real time in battle against Granolah, but it still has the drawback of needing to be damaged in order to get stronger from it. Gas is aware of this flaw, however, and already figured out that the loop hole is to immediately defeat Vegeta before he can get stronger.

Of course that's much easier said than done, however, and as stronger as Gas is, just like how his fight with Goku went, Vegeta is far more experienced. Speaking of Goku, even if Gas manages to exploit Vegeta's weakness for his gain, Goku is still very much ready to fight against. Then there's also the matter of the missing Granolah, who could always come back after healing to potentially bring the fight to an end for good.

Do you think Vegeta's Ultra Ego form will be enough to defeat Gas? Do you think Goku or Vegeta is going to be the one to defeat the Heeter once and for all?