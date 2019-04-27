Dragon Ball Super Reveals Surprising Goku, Vegeta Rescue

Dragon Ball Super‘s newest arc has challenged Goku and Vegeta in ways they have never been challenged before. Not only has the new villain, Planet Eater Moro, shown off all kinds of powerful magic, his unique skills have been on display and have surprised Goku and Vegeta time and time again. But these have not been the only surprises of the new arc, however, as the latest chapter has seen surprising heroes coming to Goku and Vegeta’s rescue.

In Chapter 47 of the series, Goku and Vegeta prepare themselves for what seems to be their final battle. But before their exhausted selves do battle with Moro, they are surprisingly saved by Majin Buu and Merus of the Galactic Patrol.

When it’s revealed that Moro can actually sense the locations of the Dragon Balls themselves rather than just sense a being’s ki, Goku and Vegeta talk to one another as they prepare to make a last stand against the opponent that has literally throttled their power. As Moro and Goku and Vegeta fly to one another, Merus arrives in his Galactic Patrol ship in between them.

Much like his surprising skill in outmaneuvering Goku and Vegeta before, Merus shoots the engines off the ship Moro is flying in. As Moro jumps out, he fires a flurry of ki blasts as Merus avoids them with ease. He uses a device to trap Moro within some sort of jelly substance, and it manages to hold Moro for quite a while.

This was until Majin Buu arrives as Merus has brought him to take down Moro. Moro’s rage helps him break out of the jelly trapping him, and now he and Majin Buu have begun fighting. Luckily, this has taken the attention away from the completely drained Goku and Vegeta so hopefully they can use this brief break from direct action to figure out what to do next.

