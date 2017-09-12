‘Dragon Ball Super’ Confirms The Debut Of Goku’s New Transformation

Dragon Ball fans are excited for Goku’s impending new transformation on Dragon Ball Super. Thanks to some new leaks from upcoming episodes, we now have a much better idea of when Goku’s latest form will debut, and what will inspire the radical new transformation!

Otakukart Anime reports that when Frost attacks the Universe 7 warriors, Goku will jump in to try and protect his friends. However, before Goku can do anything, he’ll have to battle Ribianne of Universe 2 and Jiren of Universe 11.

Goku will discover that his Kaio-Ken x 20 isn’t enough to stop Jiren, so he’ll turn to his ultimate attack, The Spirit Bomb. It’s teased that when The Spirit Bomb fails, Goku will undergo the emotional transformation into his new form.

Mastar Media also offered some supposed details of Goku’s new form:

50x multiplier over Super Saiyan Blue

Not a combination of Red and Blue

Requires an emotional trigger

It’s stronger than Beerus

This breakdown of events fits with other recent teases, like Frost killing Master Roshi, which could be the “emotional trigger” that sets off Goku’s new transformation. A popular fan theory is that Goku will actually absorb his Spirit Bomb, which will cause this unique new form.

Dragon Ball Super will air Goku’s battle with Jiren in Episode 109 on October 8th.

