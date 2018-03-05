Goku and Zamasu Face Off On ‘Dragon Ball Super’

Dragon Ball Super is starting the Future Trunks arc on the English language broadcast of the series, and after Goku and company head to Universe 10 and fans were introduced to a new Supreme Kai Zamasu, and Goku had to do what he does best.

Naturally, he had to challenge Zamasu to a fight and the two had a much more memorable encounter than fans could have predicted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After some nagging, and almost incorrigible behavior from Goku, Zamasu finally agreed to fighting Goku. His mentor Gowasu also tells him to agree since Zamasu has negative feelings toward mortals, and fighting Goku could change his perception. In a way, it does, as Goku gives Zamasu a surprising run for his money.

After Zamasu blocks Goku’s initial attack, he believes he gained victory but Goku’s quick thinking and fighting prowess forces Zamasu to activate his godly ki. In this moment, Goku thinks Zamasu shares a lot with Goku Black. But his godly Ki seems to be different than Goku Black.

After their fight, Zamasu says he comes to respect mortals but the fight with Goku makes him see them as much more dangerous and needing to be rid of than before. And because Goku was just messing around, as he tends to never take his fights seriously, he gets a sneaking suspicion that Zamasu has a connection to Black but doesn’t quite nail down how close the connection is.

Also, he most likely made the situation far worse than it should be.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

Funimation has previously announced the rest of the series will soon be available on the service as well. Releasing in 13 episode batches two weeks after the last episode airs on Cartoon Network, fans of Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub without a cable connection will soon have a way to experience the series.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God.Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.