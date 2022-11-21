Dragon Ball Super Sets Up Teenage Goten and Trunks' Manga Debut

Dragon Ball Super finally aged up Goten and Trunks in the latest new anime release, and now these older versions from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will finally be coming to the manga with the next major arc of the series as well! There were some complaints that Dragon Ball Super fans have had about the series that not only include the fact that other fan favorites were pushed to the side in favor of more Goku and Vegeta focused arcs, but Goten and Trunks stayed the same age despite how long they had been featured in the series to this point.

Dragon Ball Super has announced the next major arc for the manga release of the series as it gets ready to return from hiatus next month, and has revealed that it will feature Goten and Trunks in a major role. But the exciting thing about this new arc is the fact that much like seen in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, teenage Goten and Trunks will be coming to the manga as well. This means that we will be moving forward in time with the manga's story as well.

(Photo: Dragon Ball Official Site / Shueisha's V-Jump Magazine / Toei)

What Will Teenage Goten and Trunks Will Do in Dragon Ball Super?

Dragon Ball Super will be kicking off its next major arc on December 21st in Japan (and likely December 20th for fans in North America), and that means it's finally returning from its hiatus with Chapter 88 of the series. Dubbed the "Super Hero" arc, it was revealed that the teenage Goten and Trunks will be playing a central role in it and will become super heroes in their own right. It's highly likely that this will tie into the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film, but Dragon Ball's official website has not revealed that as of yet.

With the inclusion of this teenage Goten and Trunks in the manga, it moves its timeline forward quite significantly as well. Though it has been teased that those behind the Dragon Ball franchise consider the timelines of the anime and manga as two different entities, fans are still trying to figure out where the manga exclusive arcs such as the Granolah the Survivor and Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc fir into the overall canon. Perhaps this will help those matters along.

