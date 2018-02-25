‘Dragon Ball Super’: Who Is That Mysterious Green Kai?

At the end of the last episode of the Dragon Ball Super English language broadcast, viewers were introduced to a mysterious new Kai. This was after Beerus and Whis located someone with the same kind of energy as Goku Black.

As Goku, Whis, and Beerus head to Universe 10, fans of the series are going to learn all about the Supreme Kai of Universe 10, Zamasu. Read on to find out more about this mysterious Kai.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As teased by the preview for the next episode, Goku, Whis, and Beerus will confront Zamasu, who’s training to become the proper Kai of Universe 10 (much like Shin exists with Old Kai in Universe 7). It turns out that he has energy that matches with Goku Black, but the reason why will become clear shortly.

Goku, curious about the power of the Supreme Kai of another universe challenges Zamasu to a fight, and this fight leads to much more trouble down the line. While Zamasu’s exact connection to Goku Black is still unclear there is a hint in the revelation of the Universe 10’s time rings.

The fight with Goku sparks something within Zamasu, and that spark will lead him to the time rings, and the fact his energy matches up with Black will make the situation even more suspicious.

His key role in the arc from this point is further teased by the fact he’s included in the show’s new opening, and even then it teases an inner darkness Goku should be wary of.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God.Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.