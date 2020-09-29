Dragon Ball Art Imagines Future Trunks' Epic Ultra Instinct Debut

✖

One of the biggest techniques that Goku has learned over the course of Dragon Ball Super is easily Ultra Instinct, a power which is able to surpass that of the gods, and with the Saiyan warrior unleashing this all powerful transformation, one fan has imagined what the power up might look like in the hands of the son of Vegeta in Future Trunks. Though this version of Trunks has yet to appear in the latest story arc of the franchise, the Moro Arc, we've seen crazier things happen in the Dragon Ball franchise and could definitely see the Saiyan from the future wielding Ultra Instinct.

In Dragon Ball Super, Future Trunks made a big appearance during the story arc of the series, the Goku Black arc, in which he traveled back to the present in order to enlist the help of Goku, Vegeta, and the other Z Fighters. Currently, the son of Vegeta is appearing in the spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, appearing as a member of the Time Patrol who make up the "Xeno-Verse". Wielding the ability to become a Super Saiyan God, this Trunks is far different from the one we knew, but might just discover Ultra Instinct in the future of the series that takes place outside of continuity.

Twitter Arti Chry_Insi_Art shared this pitch perfect art of what Future Trunks might look like if he was able to tap into the mind numbing power of Ultra Instinct, a transformation that only Goku has been able to use so far during the sequel series of Dragon Ball Super:

Well guys, i guess i'm stupid ! 😁

I posted the wrong Trunks yesterday ahahah

This is the Ultra Instinct One 🙃#trunks #ultrainstinct #dragonballsuper pic.twitter.com/0EQQLdtIzX — chry_insi_art (@chry_insi_art) September 28, 2020

In the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Goku has learned to harnass the power of Ultra Instinct in a way that he never has before, mastering the first level of the transformation in "Ultra Instinct Sign". With a recent scene mimicking the first appearance of Super Saiyan, Son has seemingly been able to master Ultra Instinct completely and has been dismantling Moro in the process.

What do you think of Future Trunks wielding the power of Ultra Instinct? Do you think we'll see this in the spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!