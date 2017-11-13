‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans Are Split About Kefla

Dragon Ball fans like to make their fusion jokes, but it seems one character has managed to split the fandom as of late. Dragon Ball Super introduced a brand-new Saiyan fusion with its recent episodes, and Kefla came out swinging. The powerful merge of Kale and Caulifla has got some fans feeling excited, but there are others who are less-than-thrilled with the fusion.

If you step into the Dragon Ball fandom right now, you will find a Kefla debate raging near you at all times. Fans are split about the fusion’s insane power, and it seems the side against Kefla has a major issue with how easily the fusion has been going against Goku.

When Kefla made her debut, the fusion came out in a desperate bid for victory. Caulifla was too exhausted to go it alone, but her power combined with Kale could turn the duo into a secret weapon. The pair used the Kai’s Potara earrings to fuse, and the result even made Super Saiyan God Goku pause.

In the anime‘s latest episode, Goku went to some extreme levels to take on Kefla. The hero used Super Saiyan Blue, Kaio-Ken, and even sprung his Ultra Instinct state to take on the Super Saiyan fusion. Fans are not sure how the fused Saiyan could push Goku so hard, but the show has done its best to explain despite its time constraint.

After Kefla fused, Vados did comment the Saiyans’ fusion acts as a multiplier rather than a simple addition; Kale and Caulifla did not simply merge their power but instead multiplied it on top of one another. Kale was already shown to have immense power in her SSJ state, and Caulifla isn’t someone fans would call a pushover.

Oh, and there’s also the fact that Goku is still recovering from his battle with Jiren. The Saiyan is not a peak condition, and Goku is still managing to pull out tricks.

Dragon Ball Super's "Universal Survival" saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.

LightAmazing

Kefla looked so sad when she thought it was over. I don’t know how anyone can hate her tbh pic.twitter.com/porF0mEo5D — Moon (@LightAmazing) November 12, 2017

BootlegGoku

Kefla looking like she’s about to send Goku to the shadow realm! @MasakoX pic.twitter.com/Lz3FaRkyls — ★Bootleg Goku★? (@BootlegGoku) November 12, 2017

BaderKQ

People are pissed over Goku taking a beating from Kefla? How dumb can you get?



We’re talking about a DAMAGED Super Saiyan God Goku. — BaderKQ (@BaderKQ) November 5, 2017

BasedSanjay

How goku Gunna treat kefla next week pic.twitter.com/3ieMAPa1sP — JEDI (MASTER) CHEF (@BasedSanjay) November 12, 2017

WeSSide_100

When ya hear that Kefla beats Goku in SSB x10!!! pic.twitter.com/6ICRDQpnOJ — WesSideLive (@WeSSide_100) November 12, 2017

ZehalZ