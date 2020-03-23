Fierce Dragon Ball Cosplay Brings Kefla to Life

Dragon Ball Super introduced a ton of fun new ideas to the franchise that quite literally expanded its world far beyond the Dragon Ball franchise’s original scope. One of the reasons fans have wanted the anime to return is because the manga is continuing to do just that after the anime came to an end two years ago. Each new chapter of the series is filled with a ton of promise as the multiverse offers up all kinds of potential new stories for the series to explore. One of the major ones still left on the table was with the introduction of Universe 6, featuring fun Saiyans with their own impressive levels of strength.

We did get to see these Saiyans in action a little bit as the fan favorites Kale and Caulifla made a huge impression during the Tournament of Power. Kale was even a parallel for Broly’s old incarnation, and thus now pre-dates Broly’s official introduction to the official series canon with Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Caulifla had a ton of moments of her own, but the two really shined when they used the Potara Earrings to fuse into Kefla.

Artist @dima_batalov_ (who you can find on Instagram here) tapped into the greatness of that original Kefla debut with a fierce cosplay, and provides a great argument as to what Kefla will bring to the franchise upon the fusion’s returns. Kefla’s high on the list of most wanted comebacks, and it would certainly lead to more cool cosplay like this!

Kefla’s original debut in the Tournament of Power was such a huge hit with fans that she was eventually included in the increasingly tough to get in roster of Dragon Ball FighterZ. Kefla was stronger enough to hold her own against Ultra Instinct Goku for a time, so who knows how strong Kefla would be after Kale and Caulifla trained more? This is just one of the potential stories the series could tell with her big return!

What did you think of Kefla’s time in Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power? What are your thoughts on Kale and Caulifla from their brief time in the series? Are you hoping to see them in action again someday? What kind of fight would you want to see them in? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!