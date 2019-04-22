‘Dragon Ball Super’ Art Imagines Super Saiyan Blue Kefla

One of the most popular additions to Dragon Ball Super‘s Universe Survival arc was the introduction of the female Saiyans Kale and Caulifla to the series canon. Though it was a bit divisive when the two unleashed their Super Saiyan forms and were suddenly on par with Goku and Vegeta. It was even more so when Kale and Caulifla fused with the Potara earrings into the super powerful Kefla.

But how would fans feel if Kale and Caulifla had access to Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan forms? What would it be like if they fused together into a Super Saiyan blue Kefla? One artist imagined just how striking this would be, and you can check it out below.

Artist @St62SVNExILF2p9 (who you can find on Twitter here) shared the above art of Super Saiyan Blue Kefla, and it’s a particularly striking look for the fusion. If Kefla had access to the Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Form in her fight against Goku, the fight might have ended differently. Goku had to reach the Ultra Instinct Omen form just to defeat Kefla’s Super Saiyan 2 power, so he might have had a much worse time against Super Saiyan Blue power.

With Goku and Vegeta being able to tap into God ki, it could mean that Universe 6’s Saiyans could tap into that power as well. Though they are much less battle experienced than Universe 7, they might have picked up training after the Tournament of Power. And with a direct line to Champa, we could very well see this particular form for Kefla in the future. It’s on the table at least.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

