Hilarious Viral Video Sees a Young Dragon Ball Fan Enter the Anime Screaming

It is the dream of every anime fan. For those who have seen Dragon Ball, it is hard to watch the series and not imagine what it would be like to go Super Saiyan with Vegeta or Goku. Now, one young fan is showing everyone else how easy it is to tap into that energy, and they’ve doing so in one adorably hilarious viral video.

Recently, social media got buzzing when a clip from DailyMotion hit up fans. A news outlet known as Esto es Crazy shared a clip of a young boy watching Dragon Ball Super, but the kid takes it to the next level.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Oh, no. He doesn’t just sit down and watch what is going down on screen; This boy puts himself into the anime, and he does so screaming all the way.

As you can see above, the clip begins with the kid watching an episode of Dragon Ball Super. Vegeta is on screen powering up, so the young boy mimics the fighter. Clearly, the kid has some powerful lungs as his yell starts out deep and gritty, but it does not stay that way. It doesn’t take long for the video to get pitchy when the boy goes fully Super Saiyan, and fans would be amiss to ignore how impressive the screech is.

Not even Vegeta’s actual voice actors could pull off this high of a scream, so there is no telling how high this kid’s power levels are! With a yell like this, there’s no doubt the boy could outdo Goten in a one-on-one match and make Vegeta proud all at the same time.

So, do you think you could match this kid’s impressive vocal performance? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.