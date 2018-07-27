‘Dragon Ball Super’ Finally Namedrops a Legendary Saiyan

The latest chapter of the Dragon Ball Super manga brought us up to a pivotal point in the Tournament of Power, as Universe 6 female Saiyan Kale exploded with Super Saiyan power. Kale’s reveal of her true potential quickly took a turn, as the Saiyan fighter succumbs to her own berserker rage. As her fellow Saiyans from Universe 6 (Cabba, Caulifla) look on in horror, the Dragon Ball Super manga hits a major milestone, by name-dropping the term “Legendary Saiyan!”

There were admittedly some translations hiccups with Viz Media’s original translation, but the point remains: this is an important turn of events. When Kale goes on her rampage, Caulifla is at a loss to explain what’s happening to her shy little ward, but Cabba recognizes the threat:

Cabba: “Maybe Kale.. Is the Legendary Saiyan?”

Caulifla: “The Legendary Saiyan? You mean that demonic Saiyan that only shows up once every 1,000 years?”

Cabba: “Once they awaken, it’s all over. Their power keeps growing, and they rampage until the basically self-destruct.”

For longtime Dragon Ball fans, this is an especially big moment, as the Legendary Saiyan legend has only had tangential attachment to Dragon Ball’s canonized storyline. Broly is of course the biggest figure associated with the legend, but his 25 years with the series has been non-canon, until the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie finally changes that. Dragon Ball Super‘s anime only vaguely hinted at Kale’s LSSJ status, in episode 93, during the lead-up to the Tournament of Power, when Kale first goes berserker on Cabba, while he’s training Caulifla in how to go SSJ. Kale again goes berserk in the anime during the mid-point of the ToP, but this is referred to as “ultra super power,” and never officially dubbed as LSSJ.

Regardless, after the Dragon Ball Super anime revealed this aspect of Kale, fans immediately started making Kale/Broly comparisons, and still are at this very moment. It only makes sense for the manga to then confront the matter more directly, as Dragon Ball Super: Broly will make LSSJ Broly an official part of canon in a few months, anyway. Now that there are apparently two LSSJs in canon, fan speculation is going to be running wild – as will the demand that Kale and Broly battle it out in the next Dragon Ball anime series!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. around mid-January 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.