‘Dragon Ball Super’ Finally Awakens Majin Buu

Dragon Ball Super has kept Majin Buu on a tight leash since its inception. Back in Dragon Ball Z, the alien was known as one of the universe’s greatest threats, and that has not changed. Still, that does not change the fact Buu has been asleep for some time now, but it seems his nap has ended.

According to a new chapter, Buu is finally awake, and that could mean big (and bad) things for the multiverse.

Dragon Ball Super put out its most recent chapter a bit ago, and the update checked in on the Galactic Patrol. Fans watched as Merus returned to base, and he wasted no time asking after his summons.

“I was informed that Majin Buu has awakened. Is that true?”

The crew who greets Merus upon landing agree, and one of them reveals the once-sleeping alien is now in the mess hall.

“Majin Buu is ravaging our food supplies!”

The chapter does not show Buu in person, but fans are happy to know the alien is awake. After all, he has been out of it for quite awhile, leaving many unsure when he would wake up. Buu was wide awake for most of Dragon Ball Super’s run up until the Tournament of Power. At first, the alien was meant to take part in the event, but Buu was replaced by Freeza when he fell asleep. As it turned out, it was time for Buu to enter hibernation for a set period of time, so he has missed quite a lot since he first conked out.

