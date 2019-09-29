Dragon Ball Super Introduces One of Goku’s Secret Teachers

Dragon Ball Super has given Goku lots of power ups over the years, but the hero has had trouble sticking to one teacher along the way. Of course, these mentors have helped Goku push forward with his different limit breakers. Most recently, Whis helped Goku reach his Ultra Instinct potential before Merus took over the job. In the past, Goku had lots of other teachers, but one of them was kept secret.

And now? Well, it turns out Goku’s teacher was unlike anyone fans ever expected. When the Saiyan went to Yardrat to learn the art of Instant Transmission, he learned the skill from an elder named Pybara who looks pretty adorable.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans were let in on the fact recently when Dragon Ball Super put out its monthly chapter. The title followed Vegeta who was on his way to Yardrat to learn some techniques which could harm Moro. When Veget arrives, he demands to see the teacher who taught Goku, and it is then he is introduced to Elder Pybara.

As the chapter unfolds, fans discover Elder Pybara is an adorable man with easygoing manners. The teacher warns Vegeta that learning the power of the Yardrat is difficult. In the same way Saiyan use Ki to power up, Pybara says his people use their soul’s energy to perform Instant Transmission as well with a slew of other techniques. Now, it is up to Vegeta to tap into that inner power before he can begin his own training, and there’s little doubt he will unlock the source. After all, Goku managed to do it years ago, and Vegeta is not one to be outdone by his rival for long.

So, are you excited to see more of Elder Pyabara moving forward in this arc? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.