Dragon Ball Super Punts Vegeta with Moro's Insane New Powers

Fans of the prince of the Saiyans have been overjoyed during the latest chapters of Dragon Ball Super's manga, as Vegeta has learned new techniques on the planet Yardrat that have apparently had him surpass Goku for the first time in some time, but unfortunately, a new power boost given to Moro has made things quite difficult for the villain turned hero in the latest installment of the series. Having not only learned how to use Instant Transmission while training on the alien world to combat the energy absorbing sorcerer, but another useful technique, it seems that Vegeta's moment in the sun has faded.

Warning! If you haven't had the opportunity to catch up with the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, 62, you may want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory!

With Moro doing the unthinkable and swallowing whole his artificial henchman known as OG-731, the wizard has gained a new level of power that allows him to not only continue to absorb energy from his opponents, but also permanently hold the powers of up to three combatants that he comes into contact with. Needless to say, this definitely gave him a lot of energy in comparison to the previous chapter, which saw Vegeta using Forced Spirit Fission to reclaim the energy that Moro had stolen from enemies and entire planets.

Laying waste to Vegeta and the new skills and power he acquired on Yardrat, Moro does one better and absorbs the Saiyan Prince's power for his own, hurling a "Big Bang Attack" Vegeta's way. Taken out of the fight, Moro delivers another heavy blow to Vegeta's ego and pride, with the Z Fighters as a whole seemingly be defeated by the energy stealing sorcerer. Needless to say, with Goku and Piccolo having holes in their chests and the rest of Earth's fighters being brought down, it seems as if the battle has fallen to Merus, the renegade angel, to win.

This is definitely a blow not only to Vegeta, but to fans of the anti-hero who have been waiting for the moment when the Dragon Ball character will finally win the day and surpass Goku. Unfortunately, it seems that particular day is still a ways off from arriving.

