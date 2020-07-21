Dragon Ball Makes Moro Stronger Than Ever After Copying Vegeta's Powers

✖

Dragon Ball Super has been trending for the past few days, and it isn't hard to see why after reading chapter 62. The most recent update from the manga took the ongoing Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc to a new level as Moro overcame his limits and then some. After all, the baddie is perhaps the most powerful he's ever been, and he has none other than Vegeta to thank for that.

So, please be warned! There are major spoilers below for the newest chapter of Dragon Ball Super:

If you have checked out the newest issue of Dragon Ball Super, you will know what we are talking about. The start of the update confirmed Moro has returned to his former powerful state and even gained a bit more powerful after absorbing Seven-Three. Of course, Vegeta wasn't about to listen to Moro blabber on, so he got back up to fight the villain with reckless abandon.

The only issue there is that Moro was still vastly more powerful than Vegeta. After taking a beating, the Saiyan had no hope of beating the magical baddie. In fact, his head-on attack gave Moro the perfect opportunity to use a newly acquired power from Seven-Three... so you can guess where this is going. Moro was able to grab Vegeta by the neck to copy his powers, and that is bad news for literally everyone.

At this point in time, Moro has the powers of Vegeta as well as Seven-Three and his own bag of tricks. It would not be extreme to call Moro the most powerful villain to ever enter Dragon Ball, and Goku knows that. The hero falls way short of beating Moro, and the rest of the Z-Fighters are barely able to touch him. The only person capable of rivaling Vegeta is Goku, but with all of Moro's other powers in play, not even the series' main character can compare.

Now, it seems the only way to defeat Moro boils down to divine intervention. The new chapter ends with a glimmer of hope thanks to an angel and some senzu beans. But for now, it is hard to imagine Moro losing to anyone while he's in this ultra-powered state.

Did you ever expect Moro to grow this powerful...? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

