Dragon Ball Super Cliffhanger Leaves the Dragon Balls in Danger

Dragon Ball Super's latest manga chapter didn't just feature Vegeta break down his latest transformation in Ultra Ego, it also gave readers an insane battle that saw the Prince of the Saiyans testing his newfound power against the "strongest being in the universe," in Granolah. With the Saiyans and the Cerealian currently having their hands full, tricked into battling one another, the criminal organization known as the Heeters are using this opportunity to put their plans into motion which will set them on a course of attempting to take over Freeza's army and the universe in turn.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 75, you might want to steer clear of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

Vegeta's battle against Granolah might have turned in the Saiyan Prince's favor following the reveal of his brand new transformation which he was able to achieve by training with the god of destruction Beerus, but his newfound victory was short lived as the intergalactic bounty hunter revealed that his strength had shot up a notch thanks in part to their battle. By using his power as a Cerealian inherent in his eyes, Granolah was able to knock down Vegeta, while offering the Heeters the perfect opportunity to claim the Dragon Balls for themselves.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The Heeters themselves are made up of Elec, Macki, Oil, and Gas, with the quartet having worked with Freeza in the past but seeking to now usurp his reign as one of the strongest in the galaxy. With Gas seemingly holding a secret power close to his chest, it looks like the team of gangsters are seeking the Dragon Balls to give them a needed bonus in achieving their goals.

In a recent interview, the artist of the manga Toyotaro went on record that the Heeters were directly created by Akira Toriyama, so there were a number of different designs that had to be made for this gangster organization. With the Heeters sticking to the background and pitting Granolah and the Saiyans against one another, it will be interesting to see where this latest arc takes the villains.

What wishes do you think that the Heeters will make?