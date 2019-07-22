Dragon Ball Super Releases Special Bonus Chapter

Dragon Ball Super has put out lots of content since its anime has ended, and fans have gravitated towards its manga releases in a big way. After all, the print series has continued Son Goku’s story with a brand-new arc, and readers get updated on the story each month.

Well, except for this July. This last month has seen two updates go live, and the second release was a solid surprise for fans.

For those unaware, the bonus chapter was released as part of Shueisha’s Jump Carnival. The event went down in Japan this last week, and it was there fans got an update on Dragon Ball Super. Toyotaro released a mini chapter in supplement to the series’ main story, and it touched upon Broly in an interesting way.

According to fans, the bonus chapter follows Goku and Vegeta during the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc which is ongoing in the manga. The pair are speaking with Merus about their home planet, and they tell the officer about Broly’s visit to Earth.

When Goku says a Saiyan came to earth even stronger than him, Jaco and Merus became concerned. The former asked where Broly was now because he feared the Saiyan would return to Earth. The heroes reassure the officers Broly is a good guy and living a quiet life on the remote planet Vampa now, but Jaco is not convinced. In fact, the character didn’t get why Broly would live on such an inhospitable planet, but it is Vegeta who helps explain that choice.

Well, sort of. Goku tells Jaco the Saiyan really liked Vampa, but Vegeta is not all too convinced. He believes Broly went there because of something his father King Vegeta did… and fans know that is mostly true. After all, the king was the one who sent Broly there in the first place, and the Saiyan just wanted to return home after all the nonsense he experienced working under Freeze alongside his dad.

