Dragon Ball Super and Boruto Debut New Chapters Ahead of the Holidays: Read

It is the most wonderful time of the year for millions ahead of the holiday season, and it seems the manga industry is trying to spread its own cheer. As the year comes to a close, all eyes are on Shueisha to see what its final chapters of 2021 bring around. Now, V-Jump has brought out its big holiday finale, so new chapters of Dragon Ball Super and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations are out.

As you can see here, the two series put out new chapters alongside Dandadan. Dragon Ball Super is rocking ahead with chapter 79 while Boruto deals with chapter 65. So if you are looking for some reading on the road this holiday season, well – here you go!

For those needing to catch up on either series, Dragon Ball Super is in the midst of its current arc, Granolah the Survivor. After Goku and Vegeta were introduced to the vengeful fighter, an organization has forced the three to team up and save the day. As for Boruto, the manga is currently following Kawaki as he pleads for the Hokage’s safety with Code, but Naruto’s son steps in to settle the matter with his fists.

Need to know more? Well, you can find all of Dragon Ball Super and Boruto on Viz Media‘s website with its digital vault. The titles’ most recent chapters are free to read, and you can access their entire catalogs with a premium subscription. The synopses for both manga can be found below if you need extra details:

Dragon Ball: “Legend has it that if all seven of the precious orbs called “Dragon Balls” are gathered together, an incredibly powerful dragon god will appear to grant one wish. Unfortunately, the orbs are scattered across the world, making them extremely difficult to collect. Enter 16-year-old Bulma, a scientific genius who has constructed a radar to detect the exact locations of the Dragon Balls. She’s on a mission to find all seven orbs, but first she must convince young Son Goku to join her on her quest. With a monkey tail, superhuman strength and a magic staff for a weapon, Son Goku is ready to set out on the adventure of a lifetime…”

Boruto: “The life of the shinobi is beginning to change. Boruto Uzumaki, son of Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, has enrolled in the Ninja Academy to learn the ways of the ninja. Now, as a series of mysterious events unfolds, Boruto’s story is about to begin!”

