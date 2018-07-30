‘Dragon Ball Super’ Manga Makes Unexpected Saiyan Elimination

The Tournament of Power continues on in the Dragon Ball Super manga, and in the latest chapter Universe 6’s Kale is going on a berserk Super Saiyan rampage and eliminating one universe after another.

But one surprising elimination fans didn’t see coming was Universe 6’s Cabba, who is eliminated by the raging Kale in an attempt to save her from destroying herself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Kale unleashes her Super Saiyan power, she goes on to eliminate Universes 2,3,4, and 10 before attacking her fellow Universe 6 teammates. She eliminates Magetta, the Namekians, and almost gets rid of Cabba too before he’s saved by Vegeta. After catching his breath, he and Caulifla decide to use the Potara earrings to save Kale.

Kale’s major Super Saiyan weakness is that her power will eventually overtake her as the power will soon destroy her body. Cabba and Caulfla need to settle her down by getting the Potara on her ear, and Cabba goes for it. Her charges at Kale, but is soon stopped by Universe 11’s Dyspo.

Caulifla is able to restrain him, but just then Kale is almost knocked out of the arena by Universe 11’s coordinated attack. Thanks to her rage, she can’t counter them at will and is outsmarted. Cabba then jumps to save her, puts the Potara on Kale successfully, but is eliminated in the process.

Although Cabba’s elimination is different here, as he gets eliminated by Freeza in the anime, it’s certainly a more interesting way to get Kale and Caulfla to fuse into Kefla. Though some will wish Cabba and Vegeta had one more moment in the Tournament of Power together.

If you are interested in the anime series, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The upcoming movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and has been confirmed to feature a rebooted take on the famous raging Saiyan Broly.The first trailer for the upcoming film has been released and has received an overwhelming positive response as the first impression of the new Broly battling Goku, Vegeta, and Freeza just built an incredible amount of hype.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is set to release this December in Japan and January in the United States. The film is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”