Dragon Ball Super Chapter 50 Now Available

A brand-new chapter of Dragon Ball Super is here, and it is one fans won’t want to miss! Chapter 50 of the Dragon Ball Super manga is a milestone not just in number, but also for some of the pivotal events that take place.

Chapter 50 of Dragon Ball Super takes us away from the showdown between Goku, Vegeta, Buu, and the evil sorcerer Moro, in favor of a new location. We find ourselves back at Galactic Patrol HQ, where the patrolmen are busy maintaining their stock of evil convicts from across the cosmos. Unfortunately, it is quickly revealed just what Moro’s secret third wish was to the Namekian Dragon Go – and needless to say, it seriously turns the tide of the battle.

If you want to read Dragon Ball Super Chaper 50 online you can do so by clicking the preceding link. If you want the breakdown of what happens you can READ FULL SPOILERS BELOW!

As it turns out, fan theories about Moro’s third wish were dead wrong. The evil sorcerer didn’t wish for something like immortality – he’d struck a deal with his fellow Galactic Patrol prisoners that he would free them, given the chance, after his escape. Moro is backed by a particularly powerful prisoner named Sagan-Bo, who leads the jailbreak, once Moro’s wish makes the Galactic Patrol cells fail.

Back on New Namek, Galactic Patrol agents Merus and Jaco get the distress signal about the jailbreak, but it’s way too late. The escaped prisoners have banded together into a gang, and arrive on New Namek to fight in Moro’s name. The convicts are given a major power boost thanks to Moro’s magic, and suddenly, Goku, Buu, and Vegeta find themselves very outnumbered.

The situation gets even more dire when Moro uses his energy-siphoning power again, knocking Goku and Vegeta down, through their Super Saiyan transformations, level by level. (It’s a really cool sequence to imagine for the anime.) Before they can ever lay a finger on Moro, the two Saiyan warriors are getting beat back to base form by Sagan-Bo and the other convicts, while Buu/Daikaioh is still too weak to do anything. Moro and Jaco show up for a much-needed save, but even the patrolmen quickly find themselves overwhelmed. When Sagan-Bo tries to destroy the Galactic Patrol’s ship, Goku orders the pilot, Irico, to flee.

Stranded on New Namek and being overrun, Goku calls for a full retreat back to Galactic Patrol HQ via Instant Transmission. The Galatic Patrolmen agree, but Vegeta won’t have it: he parts ways with Goku, saying his Saiyan pride won’t let him again be saved by Goku’s power. Instead, Vegeta joins Irico on the ship with another destination in mind: Planet Yardrat, where he can presumably learn Instant Transmission for himself!

