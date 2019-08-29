New Dragon Ball Super Villains Step Out With Several Brutal Kills

Moro, the ancient sorcerer who is the current villain of the Dragon Ball Super manga, has managed to differentiate himself from the villains of old in a number of different ways. Reminiscent of the original Dragon Ball’s King Piccolo, the former elderly antagonist has regained his youth and has presented one similarity between himself and older Dragon Ball villains in the fact that death follows him and his henchmen wherever they go. With the latest installment of the manga, Moro and his gang aren’t holding anything back, killing denizens of planets to both loot their riches and steal their energy for their own.

One of the most recent victims to fall before Moro’s crew is the planet Zoon, which may seem familiar for keen eyed Dragon Ball Z fans. Zoon is clearly the origin planet for the villain Pui Pui, one of the soldiers of Babidi who helped in resurrecting Majin Buu. Though this villain did succumb quite quickly to Vegeta’s overwhelming power in the third major arc of the Dragon Ball Z franchise, his style and appearance managed to set him apart from a number of other henchmen that made appearances prior.

As Moro’s henchmen descend upon the planet, they mercilessly kill any of the forces that get in their way, blowing up, slicing in half, and generally tearing through the hopeless fighters of Zoon. One that is killed even seems to be a twin of Pui Pui though we doubt this is actually him following Vegeta’s blow against him. One thing is for certain with Moro and his forces, none are spared from their plundering as they grow ever stronger in both energy and riches.

The villains, that are feeding off Moro’s subsequent energy that he is stealing from the decimated planets, have managed to even take down Goku in his Super Saiyan 3 form which is no easy task to complete. With Goku beginning a new form of training under Merus and Vegeta travelling to the Planet Yardrat, where Goku learned Instant Transmission, it’s clear that the Saiyans are attempting to develop new skills in their war against Moro.

