Demon Slayer Shares Cool Look at Tanjiro Ahead of Infinity Castle Sequel

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now hard at work at the next big movie in the Infinity Castle trilogy, and the franchise has shared a cool look at Tanjiro Kamado while fans are waiting on more from the next entry. Demon Slayer has been absolutely dominating movie theaters ever since Mugen Train hit Japan at the height of the COVID pandemic, and the anime has been getting even bigger ever since. That’s especially true for the first film in the Infinity Castle trilogy as it’s been the best hit in the franchise to date.

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Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Part 2 is now in the works for a release in the future, and the franchise took the stage during Anime Expo 2026 to share some behind the scenes information about how the films have been coming together. This included a live illustration from character designer and chief animation director Akira Matsushima, and Crunchyroll has finally shared the video for the process. You can check it out below.

When Does Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Come Out?

We're excited to share the live drawing performance by Akira Matsushima, Character Designer and Chief Animation Director, originally showcased at Anime Expo 2026.



⚔️ Watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle I now on Crunchyroll! pic.twitter.com/P0dTGfkBoG — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) August 27, 2026

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Part 2 was first announced to be in the works together when the trilogy was first confirmed to be in development. As of the time of this writing, however, there has yet to be a release window or date confirmed for the second entry. While fans had been potentially hoping for a release sometime in 2027, this seems further off than fans might have ever expected as even Ufotable teases that it might be much further off than 2027 than fans are hoping for. Teased to be a “Future Project” for the company, 2027 doesn’t seem to be on the docket thus far.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle I is now available for streaming with Crunchyroll in the United States and various international territories outside of Asia, and it’s finally doing so after a year of fans waiting for their chance to see it again. The streaming release cleared up room for promotions to begin in full for the sequel, but unfortunately that has yet to actually happen. Fans are in a bit of a holding pattern for the immediate future for now, so make sure to catch up with the first film in the meantime.

What’s Next for Tanjiro in Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2?

Courtesy of Crunchyroll / Sony Pictures Entertainment

While we don’t know when Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Part 2 will be making its debut, it’s easy to gauge where the next film is going to go from here. Continuing to adapt the massive Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga, Tanjiro and the surviving Hashira now need to work through the final fights against Muzan’s final demonic threats. And with so many major deaths in the first film, there are going to be many more before it’s all over.

The overall release schedule for Demon Slayer‘s grand finale trilogy is still in question, but it’s set to bring the anime to its end. It’s changed the way anime is released in theaters as it’s skipping over TV releases in favor of these movies that are spread years apart. But while this ending is going to have fans waiting a long time for it, fans can rest easy knowing it’s going to have a scope worth all of the wait.