Bleach Creator Returns to Highlight Adult Toshiro With New Look

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has made a major update for Captain Hitsugaya in the final season of the anime, and the creator behind it all has returned with some special new art to highlight Toshiro’s new look. The final season of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is fast approaching the anime’s grand finale, and fans have gotten to see all kinds of massive moments thus far. The final season has been showing off some transformations and power ups that fans have been waiting a decade for, and that includes a big upgrade.

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Captain Toshiro Hitsugaya was one of the few Soul Reaper Captains who had made it to the final wave of fights against Yhwach’s Quincy forces. After being turned into a zombie through the first few seasons, it was great to see him return to action just in time for the final stretch. With this came a brand new, aged up form as a result of his Bankai, and Bleach series creator Tite Kubo took to social media to share a new sketch for this cool upgraded look. Check it out below.

Bleach Creator Shares Close Look at Adult Toshiro

Courtesy of Shueisha / Tite Kubo

It had been teased through Bleach’s original run that Toshiro would be at a loss if he hit his limit through the use of his Bankai. Because he was not able to fully master it, his Bakai was essentially always on a countdown that both fans and his opponents could see. But in the final season of the anime, it all flips on its head as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War sees Toshiro confess that the countdown was not meant to showcase a limit to his Bankai at all. It’s just something that he prefers to avoid using.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity reveals that Toshiro’s Bankai wasn’t reaching its limit, but instead was counting down to a full release of its power. This in turn makes him an adult, and gives him a big boost of strength. He even has a brand new voice actor with Yuki Kaji (the voice behind Eren Yeager on Attack on Titan and much more) to help emphasize how big of a deal this is. But it’s a transformation that ultimately doesn’t last too long as Toshiro runs out of energy to help sustain it.

When Is Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Going to End?

Courtesy of Viz Media

As of the time of this sketch, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War only has three more episodes before it comes to an end. A concrete release date has yet to be revealed for the final episode, but it’s expected to launch in just a few more weeks. There is a chance we could see a double episode finale like some of the other seasons have done in the past, but there are all sorts of other twists and turns to keep an eye out for as these final episodes continue. Especially with how much has been changed from the manga so far.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity has been throwing fans for a loop with how much new material there has been compared to Kubo’s original manga versions of the events. There are likely going to be even more changes to make the anime the most complete version of the final arc, and it’s all the reason to catch up with it all now streaming with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.