Crunchyroll’s Major Isekai Takes a New Turning Point in Latest Season

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the light novel! The exciting Fall 2026 is less than a month away, which means most of the major Summer anime series are heading towards their finale. This also includes Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, which premiered its Season 3 in July this year. Among the endless stream of anime on Crunchyroll, Mushoku Tensei stands out for being just as popular as it is controversial. While many fans appreciate the world-building and the storytelling, others can’t deny the problematic tropes that are often criticized on social media. However, the controversies only contribute to the popularity of the anime.

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Although the anime will keep covering Rudeus’ journey for at least a few more years, the light novel, written by Rifujin na Magonote and illustrated by Sirotaka, reached its conclusion in 2022. Season 3 is by far the most shocking and intense part of the story as things take a massive turn in the latest Episode 11. So far, the story has taken four major turning points, and each time, something unprecedented takes place that shocks fans. Not to mention that the latest turning point is somehow related to the mysterious Man-God, often known as Hitogami among fans.

Who Is Hitogami in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation?

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The story has five total turning points, and the anime just adapted the fourth one, which is also somehow tied to the Man-God. While he doesn’t show up in every turning point, the events are driven by his actions. This time as well, he appears in Rudeus’ dream to offer him advice. The mysterious figure has a blank and featureless face with a noticeable grin. Because his face is blurry, it makes it impossible for Rudeus to remember his face.

Despite that, Rudeus still trusted the mysterious being in his dreams who offered a hand when he was vulnerable. In the latest Episode 11 of Season 3, after the conversation with Man-God, Rudeus encountered an old man who appears to be his older version from the future. The man warns Rudeus against trusting the Man-God, implying he knows more than he lets on. Considering how the future version of Rudeus was forced to turn back time, it’s clear that a major tragedy took place in the future.

The events in the future left the old Rudeus with so much regret that he had no choice but to turn back time and fix everything that happened. In fact, the tragedy is somehow tied to the Man-God, which is why the old Rudeus warned his younger self against the mysterious entity. Man-God serves as the final antagonist of the overarching plot, and his actions are far more twisted than one can realize.