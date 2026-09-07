Major Shonen Jump Creator Confirms Their Series Wasn’t Cancelled With New Update on Ending

One major Shonen Jump creator has broken their silence following their series coming to an end after two years, and revealed that their series wasn’t cancelled as fans might have thought considering how quickly it seemed to wrap up. Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has ended over ten series through the course of the year thus far, and eight of those have been cancellations that cut those respective stories short. But with one series ending its run after 2 years, fans had been concerned it was also cancelled early too.

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Genki Ono’s Hima-ten! officially wrapped up its own run with Shonen Jump earlier this Summer, and it did so with less than 100 chapters. It seemed to be rushing towards the finale it chose, so fans had wondered if it was due to a cancellation. But as revealed with the final volume of the manga series (as spotted by @Shinuki1992 on X), Ono had been planning for Hima-ten! to be a much shorter series from the very beginning. The creator had always intended to end the story within ten volumes of the manga.

Hima-ten! Creator Confirms Shonen Jump Series Wasn’t Cancelled

Shueisha

When it was first revealed by Ono in a later volume of the manga that the series was quickly approaching its final arc, it didn’t really take fans by surprise as Tenichi had already starting to turn down the first of the three heroines who had confessed their feelings for him. With only three potential romances set from the very beginning, there was really not much longer for the series to go with very little else to explore from the series. But that was still somewhat of an issue for how it all came to an end.

Hima-ten! wrapped up within 96 chapters, and Ono revealed that was his intent, “It lasted 2 years, which is relatively short for a series, but I drew it with the intention of making around 10 volumes without dragging it out,” the creator stated. “I’m really glad I was able to go this far!” But while this was the creator’s intention, it’s ultimately going to go down as one of the weaker endings from a Shonen Jump manga this year when compared to some of the other endings seen thus far.

What Happened to Hima-ten?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Hima-ten! made a very strong first impression when it launched with Shonen Jump last Summer, so the fact it ran for a little under a year was ultimately a surprise regardless of whether or not it was the creator’s plan. Fans still felt like the final confession in the series came rather quickly, and left a few things unresolved by how it seemed to emotionally brushed back the main duo’s decision to stay friends and confidants. There wasn’t even enough time for an epilogue.

Part of what makes a romance series successful within Shonen Jump is whether or not the main romance gets an epilogue to tease fans about their future (look at We Never Learn: BOKUBEN as the ultimate example of this). That’s what happened here as the epilogue wasn’t around long enough to give fans a suitable emotional finale to say their proper goodbyes. That’s what was lacking here, and that’s why fans had thought it had been cancelled before its time.

HT – @Shinuki1992 on X