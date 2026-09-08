The Apothecary Diaries Confirms New Spinoff Release For U.S. Fans After Season 3

The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 is all set to premiere next month as part of the Fall 2026 lineup. Based on the critically acclaimed light novel by Hyūganatsu, the story primarily follows Maomao, a genius apothecary with a knack for solving mysteries. With more than 57 million copies of the light novel and manga volumes in circulation, it’s easily one of the most popular franchises in the world. A lot of the credit for the series’ global popularity goes to the anime adaptation, which premiered in 2023 and keeps returning with new seasons. While the third season is closer to its release date than ever, the official website of Viz Media confirms a brand new manga release for fans in the U.S.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The light novel released two official manga adaptations, one of which has been recently licensed by Viz Media. The second volume of The Apothecary Diaries: Maomao’s Notes on the Inner Palace will be released on December 15th, 2026. The publisher previously announced that the first volume would be released on October 20th, 2026. Both volumes are available for pre-order, and the links have already been shared by Viz Media. We can also expect more volumes to be released next year, and they will be available in both physical and digital versions.

Does The Apothecary Diaries Have Two Manga Adaptations?

Image Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Although there is no official announcement regarding this, the light novel does have two manga adaptations from different artists. The reason behind it could be the overlapping, non-exclusive contracts originally signed by the original publisher. The manga illustrated by Nekokurage was released in May 2017, and it’s generally more popular among the fandom.

A few months later, in August 2017, another manga series illustrated by Minoji Kurata was released. Both manga adapt events from the original light novel, though they have distinct art styles, pacing, and tone to the story. The first manga series has already been serialized by Square Enix for quite a while, but it’s the first time Kurata’s version will be available for international fans. Since it’s a fairly new adaptation for fans in the West, Kurata’s manga is still quite underrated.

What to Expect From The Apothecary Diaries Season 3

Image Courtesy of Toho Animation

This is the first time the anime will take a break between its cours. The first and second seasons released both their cours consecutively, but Season 3 will only release its first part in the Fall 2026 anime season. The second cour will be released in April next year as part of the Spring 2026 anime lineup. The anime is all set to return to Crunchyroll on October 2nd, 2026 to adapt the fifth volume of the light novel.

The story will continue after the fall of the Shi Clan, which changed Maomao and Jinshi’s lives forever. While Maomao returned to the Verdigris House as an apothecary, Jinshi abandoned his fake identity as a eunuch and officially began his royal duties. He will seek Maomao’s help in the upcoming season to ask her to help solve the mystery behind the strange incidents happening in the northern farming villages.