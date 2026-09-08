Shonen Jump’s Breakout Anime Hit Reveals First Look Trailer for Season 2 – Watch

One of the biggest Shonen Jump anime breakout hits of the year is coming back for Season 2 in 2027, and the first trailer is helping to show off the first look at what’s coming next. Shonen Jump has seen a number of its major franchises making their official anime adaptation debuts this year, and one has been a breakout success pretty much right from the jump. The anime for Joumyaku and Mizuki Yoda’s Marriagetoxin made its debut earlier this Spring, and the studio behind My Hero Academia really went all out for it.

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Marriagetoxin wrapped up its run earlier this Spring, and quickly confirmed that Season 2 of the anime was now in the works for a release next year. Now as we get closer to the end of 2026, Marriagetoxin Season 2 has dropped the best look at the next major season yet with a new trailer showing it all off in action. You can check it out below along with a brand new key visual showing a new look at its main duo too.

When Does Marriagetoxin Season 2 Come Out?

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Marriagetoxin Season 2 is currently scheduled to release sometime in January 2027 as part of the Winter 2027 anime schedule, but a concrete release date has yet to be revealed as of this time. It’s also yet to confirm any international release plans as of this time, but you can catch up with everything that happened in the first season now streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime. It’s also going to carry over the production staff and voice cast seen with the first season as well, so fans can hope for just as an explosive slate of episodes as before.

Marriagetoxin Season 2 will once again by irected by Motonobu Hori for Bones Film, and the director also revealed some special behind the scenes information about the coming season. Confirming that production on the new season is going smoothly, Hori also hoped fans will look forward to what’s next, “I want everyone to see it as soon as possible, but making something properly does take time, so I hope people will look forward to it.” It just remains to be seen how it’s all going to shake out.

What’s Going on With Marriagetoxin Season 2?

©Joumyaku・Mizuki Yoda/SHUEISHA, MARRIAGETOXIN Project

Marriagetoxin‘s debut season introduced fans to Hikaru Gero, an assassin meant to take over for his clan and needs to find a marriage partner quickly in order to keep his sister from being forced to marry and bear someone’s child. He’s connected with a marriage swindler named Kinosaki, and the two spent the first season having Gero in several rescue missions and meeting some notable heroines along the way. But he’s not much closer to getting a marriage partner yet.

The first season ended with Gero making some promising romantic progress, but it’s now been made clear that he’s in the crosshairs of all of the other major assassin clans moving forward to. With some new threats in the midst and teases of potential new heroines he’ll meet in the future, we’ll have to see what kind of chaos is coming to Marriagetoxin next.