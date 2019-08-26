Dragon Ball Super Disses Vegeta’s Parenting Skills in Hilarious Aside

Dragon Ball Super mana chapter 51 was all about laying out the new universal status quo under the reign of evil sorcerer Moro, and his gang of planet-ravaging convicts. Painting that picture took up most of the page space, but there was still enough time to get in a few jokes – even some NSFW bawdy humor.

However, the biggest laugh in Dragon Ball Super 51 arguably comes from a side-scene with Vegeta, in which the Prince of Saiyans gets serious shade thrown on his daddy skills!

This scene takes place on the ship that Vegeta and Galactic Patrol agent Irico used to escape from Moro’s gang on New Namek. The two are breaking down their first clash with Moro’s gang of convicts – specifically the brutal might of Moro’s new right-hand man, SaganBo. Vegeta angrily boasts that SaganBo isn’t the threat he seems to be, if you take away the aid of Moro’s magic:

“That fool was no worthy opponent. Without Moro aiding him, even my boy could defeat him.”

That statement catches Irico off-guard, and before he can control himself the Galactic Patrolman is blurting out, “Oh, you’re a father?

But when Vegeta responds with “So what if I am?”, Irico knows that he has to pull it together quick, so he responds with “Just unexpected, that’s all,” and quickly changes the subject.

The scene is funny as Irico – who only knows Vegeta from his savage and gruff persona on the battlefiled – speaks for all those fans who are similarly perplexed by the dichotomy in Vegeta’s character, as both fierce warrior and sensitive, caring father (underneath the gruff exterior). On the other hand it’s like ‘Come on!’ It’s not like Vegeta is Goku when it comes to the parenting department!

Goku has literally left his kids fatherless when the fate of the earth was on the line (see: Dragon Ball Z Majin Buu saga), while Vegeta has proven to be a caring hand-on father type. The Prince of Saiyans raises Trunks to be the savior of the future (several futures, in fact), while scenes in Dragon Ball Super have shown him able to handle even the most challenging baby moments that little Bulla can throw at him. With Gohan having come to power on his own, and Gotenks having yet to show much of anything at all, who really is the worst father out of the Goku/Vegeta team?

Maybe if the Galactic Patrol had more insight, it wouldn’t be facing the worst prison break the universe has ever seen (haters)!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonamiprogramming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.