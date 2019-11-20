Dragon Ball Super Teases Merus’ Connection to the Grand Priest

To say the Dragon Ball Super manga is fire right now would put it lightly. Sure, the anime might be out of commission, but the manga has proven Goku doesn’t need the TV to succeed. The Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc has been a favorite amongst fans since its debut, and its most recent chapter teased a very important connection for Merus.

So, you’ve been warned! There are major spoilers for Dragon Ball Super chapter 54 below!

For those caught up with the chapter, Dragon Ball Super holds no bars with this update. Not only does Gohan go all out against one of Moro’s lackeys, but fans meet up with Goku. He is still training with Merus to unlock the secret of Ultra Instinct, but he is not as alone as he thinks.

It turns out Whis is watching the entire thing, and he has a big question for the Grand Priest.

The chapter ends with Whis watching over the pair as they train, and he is quick to visit the Grand Priest. The pair greet each other easily, but thee Grand Priest gets serious when Whis asks after their kind’s laws.

“There is something I wish to confirm concerning our Angel laws” Whis asks.

“The matter of Merus, I suppose,” the Grand Priest answers.

Clearly, there is some connection between the Grand Priest and Merus which likely extends to all the angels. For quite some time, Dragon Ball Super fans have theorized Merus may be an angel himself, and that guess is looking all the more likely. Now, they just need to wait for either Whis or the Grand Priest to confirm their growing suspicion.

