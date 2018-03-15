‘Dragon Ball Super’ Manga Illustrator Says The Series Will Continue

The last week has been a very chaotic one for Dragon Ball fans. After being told the franchise’s latest anime run was ending, the fandom found itself coming to terms with the shocking end. Dragon Ball Super‘s success is difficult to deny, leaving fans confused as to why the franchise would be ending. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

After all, Toei Animation did tell fans the franchise will live on, and it will do so in a few ways.

Earlier this week, the company announced new info regarding the next Dragon Ball movie. The film will mark the series’ 20th feature, and Toei told fans it will act as the next arc of Dragon Ball Super. The feature will take place after the ‘Universal Survival’ arc ends on TV, continuing the franchise via film for the time being. Oh, and the manga will go on to.

Taking to Twitter, the man behind the Dragon Ball Super manga told fans his work will not be ending anytime soon. Toyotaro retweeted a message which Dragon Ball‘s creator Akira Toriyama shared about the impending movie. The artist wrote, “With that in mind, the comic will continue as a comic” (via Kazenshuu).

The statement is a big vague, but it sounds like Dragon Ball Super will be moving forward with its manga. There is no word on what kinds of arc it will introduce or if it will adapt the first Dragon Ball Super film as well. However, fans do have high hopes that the manga will help usher in the eventual return of its TV series.

The franchise has plans to continue via film, but it sounds like Toei and Toriyama have plans to revive its TV series in the future. After all, the creator’s statement about the movie did touch upon the Dragon Ball Super manga and mentioned its show along the way.

“The animated version on TV will be ending for the time being, but the very popular Dragon Ball Super comic drawn by Toyotaro (on sale now up through volume 5!) will keep on going as-is,” the creator wrote. “I think there will also be story developments different from the TV show and the movie, so please look forward to that as well. I will be, too!”

Toriyama’s careful wording of “for the time being” let the fandom breathe a sigh of relief. Dragon Ball Super may be going off-air, but work on the series is moving forward in theaters and on paper. So, here’s to hoping the manga speeds up fast enough to support the anime’s TV return soon.

