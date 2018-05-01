‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reminds Everyone Why Dyspo Is The Best Troll

The Dragon Ball Super manga has made any changes to the Tournament of Power, and many characters come out differently than they did in the anime series. But it is comforting to know some characters are the same.

Universe 11’s Dyspo was one of the most enjoyably annoying characters in the anime, and he’s up to his same old tricks in the manga as well.

Dyspo toys with Goku: “Not there. Not there either.” pic.twitter.com/VpJaxbbDmX — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) April 20, 2018

As the Tournament of Power has kicked off, the latest chapter of the series has Universe 11 already more active in fighting the other universes than they were in the manga leading to early clashes between Toppo, Dyspo, and Goku in a much faster fashion than they had in the anime series.

Dyspo revealed his super speed against Goku, and even his Super Saiyan form was not able to keep up with him. Dyspo runs circles around him, and sets up Goku in a way that allows Toppo to attack. Considering how Dyspo makes it to the final three fighters representing Universe 11 with these annoying tactics, it seems the character will have the same strategy in the manga as well.

Then again, Dyspo’s trollish nature is what made him stand out later on in the Tournament of Power so this can only be a good thing in the long run.

